Graham updates prince on railway

Former convener of Scottish Borders Council, Graham Garvie, told The Southern this week of his meeting with Prince Charles, who presented him with his OBE for services to local government and to the community in the Borders at an investiture ceremony in Buckingham Palace.

The 75-year-old travelled to London on March 8, accompanied by his wife Christine and their two daughters Jennifer MacFarlane and Marion Blackwood.

Mr Garvie, who lives in Peebles, said: “It was a truly wonderful occasion and I was particularly delighted to receive the

award from Prince Charles, who asked me how the Borders Railway was doing and

about plans for its extension.

I was able to inform him that the railway had been a huge success; that its usage had exceeded all expectations continuing to add significantly to the health of the local economy, and that there was work ongoing regarding its extension to Hawick and on to Carlisle.”

Mr Garvie added: “Whilst this national award is an important personal honour to me, I also regard it as an equally important recognition of Scottish Borders Council and all its employees, past and present.

Mr Garvie was a Tweeddale councillor for 14 years, latterly serving as convener, before retiring from public service in May 2017.

A former spokesperson on culture and sport for COSLA, Mr Garvie also held a similar position on Scottish Borders Council.

Internationally, he represented Scotland for 10 years on the European Union Committee of the Regions.

Other public positions held by him included chief executive of the former Tweeddale District Council; a trustee on the Board of the Borders General Hospital, and a governor of Edinburgh Napier University.

Latterly, he was elected as President of the Scottish Provosts’ Association.