Gordon woman bit police officer’s arm during drunken struggle outside Galashiels nightclub

A 27-year-old woman involved in a confrontation with police outside a Galashiels nightclub has been ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Rebecca Skene pleaded guilty to charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, obstructing police and biting a constable’s forearm on the night of Saturday, November 10.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told how police were alerted about a drunken woman being rowdy in the town centre and they found her trying to fight security staff outside the Indigo Rooms in Overhaugh Street.

Depute fiscal Tessa Bradley said: “She was trying to antagonise the security staff.

“She was smelling strongly of alcohol and was told to desist by the police officers.

“At that point, she redirected her anger towards the police.

“At 11.30pm, she was arrested, but she continued to barrage the officers with abuse and was resisting arrest.

“During the confrontation, she bit a constable on the left forearm and had to be handcuffed and taken to St Leonard’s police station in Edinburgh.”

The fiscal said that during the journey to the capital she continued to be verbally abusive and was kicking the back of the vehicle.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said Skene, now living in Gordon, was emotionally unstable at the time of the incident and had consumed too much alcohol, leaving her with little recollection of what had happened.