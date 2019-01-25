Gordon teenager admits driving while almost four times alcohol limit

A student caught drink-driving in Kelso has been banned from the road for 12 months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Katie Marwick, 18, of Gordon, was almost four times the legal limit of 22 microgrammes as she headed home on the A6089 Whiteburn-Kelso road during the early hours of December 30.

Depute fiscal Tessa Bradley said police officers were on mobile patrol when they saw a car being driven erratically at between 10 and 15mph.

She continued: “The car was stopped, and the accused was slurring her speech.

“There was a smell of alcohol, and she kept putting her hand up to cover her mouth.

“A roadside breath test proved positive.

“She was taken to Duns police station and gave two samples, the lower reading being 85 microgrammes, over 22.

“She made no reply to caution and charge.”

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had planned to leave her car at Kelso Racecourse following a night-out but she lost the people she was relying on to give her a lift into town and decided to drive herself.

He commented: “She cannot overemphasise her regret, which is the totally appropriate response to this.”

Marwick had no previous convictions, he added.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said he would have imposed a 16-month disqualification, but cut it to 12 months due to her guilty plea.

Marwick was also fined £200, reduced from £300 due to her guilty plea.