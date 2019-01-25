‘God’s Kitchen’ set to feed Selkirk faithful

A chance to enjoy a nice free roast dinner with convivial company, and have some ecumenical chats as well is being offered by a church in Selkirk.

Rev Brian Talbot says the service, which began in September, is specially for those members of the community that have some faith or none, and for those that would normally find going into church a little daunting.

Happy diners at Connections.

Brian told The Southern: “We call it God’s Kitchen!

“The service consists of us sharing a first-class home-cooked meal around a table with folk who might find church a little daunting.

“The meals are cooked by Sukie Barber, of Sukie’s Scones pop-up shop fame.

“Between the main course and desert, someone might share some creative writing, someone might bring a guitar and share a song, one of the children might show us a picture they’ve just coloured in.

More happpy diners at Connections.

“We read from the bible. Jesus had a lot to say whilst sharing a meal with ordinary folk in the community.

“Sometimes what Jesus said, leads us into a good conversation.

“Other times, we go straight for the pudding!”

The cost of the meal is donated by church volunteers, and the group wants more people to join them at their weekly Sunday sessions at Connections in Selkirk’s Back Row, at 4.30pm.

Brian added: “The outcome is community. We are meeting neighbours of all ages, from all walks of life, becoming friends and sharing burdens in prayer.

“It’s been good ... and we want more folk to come join us. We don’t charge for the meals. Our reward is the pleasure of our neighbours’ company.”