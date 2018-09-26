Go-ahead given to delay-hit plans for 30 homes in Selkirk

A bid to build 30 new houses in Selkirk first launched eight years ago is finally set to become a reality.

An application was originally made for the development in Linglie Road, on the outskirts of the town, back in September 2010, and it was recommended for approval at the time.

However, problems over compensation payments from the developer for use of the land meant the project failed to get off the ground.

In particular, it remained unresolved due to failure by the applicant to enter a legal agreement over financial contributions towards the council’s education and lifelong learning funds and for what was then the imminent the reinstatement of the Waverley rail line.

Selkirk Community Council objected to the original application, describing it as “unsatisfactory and inadequate” and branding its layout “weak and disappointing”.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency also raised concerns over the potential risk of the site being flooded by the nearby Ettrick Water, though those fears have been allayed by the completion of works on £31m flood defences alongside the river in February last year.

Almost a decade on, however, the housing plans are back on the table, with the applicant, Doncaster-based Berand Homes, having been granted approval to go ahead.

The application site is next to the Bannerfield Estate and Cannon Street, and the development will be made up of eight apartments, 12 townhouses and 10 semi-detached homes.

A council report says: “The principle of the proposed development is considered to be acceptable as this site is located within an area allocated for housing development.”

The report also states that as a condition of the development going ahead, Berand Homes needs to ensure it does not cause any additional flood risk.