Glory for Selkirk ranger Rory at award event

A ranger at Selkirk’s Bowhill Estate has been given an accolade for his work with young people.

Rory Powell was presented with the Tomorrow’s People local partner of the year award at a ceremony held by the national charity in London.

The 32-year-old, originally from Moray but now living in Edinburgh, was given his prize by TV presenter Angellica Bell.

The Bowhill Estate has been working with Tomorrow’s People for the past four years to help young adults to develop employability skills and boost their confidence.

Rory, a countryside learning and engagement ranger, said: “I was very proud to accept the award and to work on an estate where we have the chance to make a huge difference to people’s lives and offer them the opportunity to gain valuable employability skills.

“It’s something I do for joy, not recognition, but I was truly honoured to receive this award. This was a real highlight of my career and has inspired me to look at ways we can build on the partnership.”

Mark Timmins, Borders hub manager for Tomorrow’s People, added: “Our relationship with Bowhill has helped us to deliver major opportunities for marginalised young people across the area, helping them to become confident individuals, ready and able to contribute to the Borders economy.”

“The Tomorrow’s People local partner of the year award is one that the organisation is very proud of, and we were delighted to present it to Rory.

“We look forward to developing deeper and stronger links between the two organisations in the years to come.”

Tomorrow’s People is a nationwide charity helping to transform young people’s lives.

It has been up and running in the Borders for the last four years and has helped more than 200 young people to find employment, training and education opportunities in that time.