Global running club to descent on Borders in aid of Doddie Weir

Runners from around the world will descend on the Borders twice this summer as the UK Nash Hash 2019 comes to the region.

The global fundraising running sensation, Hash House Harries, is coming to Scotland for the first time in two years, and its tour is taking in the Borders in a big way.

Around 500 runners dressed in fine frocks will come to Kelso on Thursday, August 22, as part of the Red Dress Run tour which takes in Edinburgh, Orkney, Shetland and Glasgow before heading to the Borders.

Both male and female runners will wear red dresses through the annual trail, held in a different country each year, and they’ll donate all the money raised to rugby legend Doddie Weir’s charity, My Name’5 Doddie, which aims to raise awareness of and fund research into motor neuron disease, from which Doddie suffers.

Organiser of the Borders leg, Audrey Docherty, said: “We have runners travelling from Australia, Stockholm, America, New Zealand as well as all over Britain to take part in these two events and it’s great to see them come to the Borders for the first time.

“Over the years the Red Dress Runs have raised millions of pounds globally and there is a Red Dress Run from every Nash Hash organised event.”

The run is expected to leave Springwood Park around 10.30am.

The Hash House Harriers will return to the region on Saturday, August 24, this time to Tweedbank and having ditched their red dresses in favour of underwear as outerwear.

The Bras and Pants Trail will see around 150 runners taking a trail around Edinburgh then down to New Lanark, Strahaven and finally back to Kelso.

This time they’ll be raising awareness of the Campaign for Real Ale and visit breweries along the route – the Borders one being Tempest Brewery at Tweedbank.

Audrey added: “We’ll run to Tempest Brewery in our bras and pants, promoting the Border beer and hospitality industries. Tempest Brewery has been amazing and we can’t thank enough for their help with this.

“The Hash House Harriers has always had an infinity with beer, so while savouring a good pint the concept of the bras was born. A lot of our runners are CAMRA members.

“We leave Kelso at at around 10am and will arrive back from Tweedbank about noon.”