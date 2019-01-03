Glendinning Play for All could win £10,000 in Aviva funding final

A campaign to upgrade a Galashiels playground is in the running for a £10,000 cash boost after the project reached the final of a national funding competition.

Glendinning Play For All, a project to purchase new equipment for the playground at Glendinning Terrace Primary School, received £500 after it was named a finalist in the Aviva Community Fund competition last month.

The project is now one of 60 health and wellbeing schemes from across the UK battling it out to win the full £10,000.

Thousands of votes were cast for Glendinning Play For All, which wants to provide play equipment in the school playground for the whole community to use.

The school gates are currently left open after school hours but there is currently only a large tyre, climbing holds and a small wooden train to play on.

The children in the Glendinning area have limited access to open space and the nearest playpark is over a mile away, with children needing to cross the busy A7 to reach it.

More than 3,000 votes secured the project a spot in the final, with the winners now to be decided by a judging panel.

Karen Currie, of the school’s parent-teacher association, said: “Just 60 projects were taken from the original 460 in our category, so we are really pleased.

“We get £500 now and a chance at the full £10,000.

“We have just submitted some additional information so will find out at the end of January.”