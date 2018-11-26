Getting the low-down on mental health support at Peebles

Regional MSP Claudia Beamish hosted a Mental Wellbeing Information Day at Peebles’ Eastgate Theatre.

Pictured are representatives from Walk It Borders, Peebles Citizens’ Advice, Health in Mind, New Horizons Borders, Addaction, Support in Mind, the National Rural Mental Health Forum and Borders Health and Social Care Partnership who attended to raise the profile of the support available for people struggling with their mental wellbeing, particularly in rural areas.

The MSP said: “While poor mental health can effect anyone, regardless of their location or demographic, rural living brings its own challenges with poor transport links, limited internet access and often depleted town centres. These can lead to increased feelings of isolation.

“If anyone is struggling, I recommend that they contact any of these groups mentioned where advice and support is available, or they will signpost you to an organisation who can help with support broadly to manage challenges.”

She added: “Contact me at my regional office on 01555 664 065 if you would like details of any of the organisations involved.”