Get your cards to the scouts  ... post haste!

Scout groups across the Borders are scrabbling to get your Christmas cards to your nearest and dearest, but if you want to use their delivery service you’ll need to be quick.

Groups in Galashiels, Peebles, West Linton and Selkirk are already organising their sorting offices.

“It’s important that each card is delivered to the right house, so we encourage accurate delivery,” says Cheryl Scott, of the Galashiels group.

“We want to make sure that if someone’s sitting at home alone, where they usually have no correspondence other than bills, they know someone is thinking of them.

“Cards are mainly used by the elderly nowadays, and the scout post is a great way for our young people to interact with older members of the community. It really does bring people together.”

Last posting dates for the various groups are Selkirk – today; Galashiels – Tuesday, December 11; Peebles – Monday, December 18; and West Linton – Saturday, December 21.

Unfortunately, the last posting date for the Hawick group has passed.