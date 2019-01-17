get fit in 60 days

Charity Live Borders is encouraging people across the region to improve their physical and mental wellbeing with the launch of the ‘One Club 60 Day Challenge’.

People of all ages, backgrounds and fitness levels are invited to join in, whether they want to improve their fitness; increase their strength; develop their swim or running times; or general wellbeing, the Live Borders’ One Club 60 Day Challenge is the ideal way to get 2019 off to a great start.

Open to One Club members and non-members alike, registration for the Challenge is open now and runs until January 23, with the opportunity to secure a place either online or at one the eight Borders leisure centres: Teviotdale Leisure Centre, Selkirk Leisure Centre, Galashiels Swimming Pool, Eyemouth Leisure Centre, Gytes Leisure Centre, Peebles Swimming Pool, Tweedbank Sports Complex and Kelso Swimming Pool.

Scott Weir, Live Borders’ Area Manager said: “The 60 Day Challenge is designed to be inclusive to all at great value. The idea of the Challenge is to kick start your health, fitness and wellbeing journey by setting your own personal goal with 60 days to achieve your target.

“Everyone has different goals when it comes to their health and fitness so we didn’t want it to be specific to any one thing which may have excluded people. This way everyone, no matter their age, ability or existing fitness levels can get involved and start making progress to being healthier, happier and stronger.”

The Challenge is free to existing One Club members and non-members can buy a 60 Day Challenge pass for just £1 per day giving them full access to gyms, fitness classes, swimming pools and staff expertise.

Sheila Brodie, 58 from Earlston, is among the many Borders’ residents using the Challenge as motivation: “I signed up to the Challenge because I hurt my knee in the summertime on a hill walk and the doctor thinks it’s arthritis, but I know if I can get my quads better I’ll be able to get back into long distance walking again. I’m also really keen to tone up, so I’m going to give it my best.”

To sign up visit www.liveborders.org.uk/60daychallenge. There are also a whole range of prizes up for grabs including a free annual membership for One Club.