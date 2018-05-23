Gareth riding high on wave of support

With seven rideouts under his belt and only a handful still to go, Hawick Cornet Gareth Renwick is the first to admit he wishes time could slow down for just a moment.

Around 120 riders rode with him on the 20-odd mile rideout to Philhope Bridge on Saturday, and 70 more followed to Priesthaugh on Tuesday.

“Like last week everyone was making the most of the weather on Saturday,” he said. “The tents were down, and everyone was mixing together and there was a close atmosphere, which, to me, is what it should be like.

“We had an excellent number on Tuesday too, and while the weather wasn’t quite as nice, it was dry.

“Everything is going to plan so far – I just want it to slow down a bit – it’s going too quick.”

Last Thursday’s junior ride saw around 60 primary school children follow Gareth on horseback around Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park.

“The junior ride was a brilliant night,” Gareth added. “I fair enjoyed it. Too see all their chuffed faces when they got their rosettes, that’s what it’s all about.”

Now all roads will lead to Mosspaul on Saturday as Gareth leads the 24-mile round trip to the historic site.

Horses leave Backdamgate at noon and arrive at Mosspaul at 3pm. They depart again at 5pm and the Hawick Saxhorn Band willlead the cavalcade from Volunteer Park,arriving at Tower Knowe around 8pm. The times are identical for Tuesday’s repeated journey to Mosspaul.