GALLERY: Sleeping Beauty proving a sheer dream of a panto in Galashiels

Right Angle Theatre Company’s Sleeping Beauty pantomime is transporting audiences into an enchanted world of magic, romance and adventure, where 116 years passes by in a wonderful two hours.

With sprinklings of beauty, wisdom, grace and kindness not to mention wit, cheek and rival town-bashing,the 50-strong cast brought plenty of smiles to the Volunteer Hall audiences last week.

Jodie Millar is Nurse Hettie Harpic

After the sell-out success of last year’s production the team had a tough act to follow but more than matched Treasure Island’s triumph with their own adaptation of Alan Frayn’s classic tale of good versus evil.

A story as old as time, Sleeping Beauty tells the tale of evil Witch Hazel who sentences the baby Princess Rose to death by pricking her finger on a spinning wheel – a spell that’s countered by Fairy Lilac and changed to a deep sleep for 100 years, only to be woken by true love’s kiss.

Amy Thomson made a beautiful Princess Rose, her ‘Perfect’ duet with Prince Alexis, (Stuart Mitchell) offering all the romance you’d expect from a panto, while the younger Rose, Aimee Richardson, charmed with a gutsy solo performance of ‘Born with a smile on my face.’

Injecting some slapstick and laughs were the royal messengers Fetch and Carrie, played by Antony Wilson and Katie Gordon, and Muddles, played by Billy Rooney, whose one liners and farcical physical comedy were spot on.

In particular, the cleverly thought out post bag scene raised plenty of laughs and groans for Fetch and Carrie while Muddles’ dim-witted foolishness cleverly hid plenty of humour aimed at the adults in the audience.

The flamboyant dame was once again played by Jodie Millar who aimed and succeeded in sending the audience, one chosen member in particular, “clean round the bend” as nurse Hettie Harpic.

Other stand-out performances came from Amanda Blacklock and Tracy Borthwick, as the good fairy and evil witch respectively, and Steve Hartley-Oliver and Julia Noble as the clueless but delighted new parents, King Cactus and Queen Marigold.

And throughout the show the young chorus delighted with their portrayal of both revolting schoolchildren and charming trainee fairies.

Guest appearances from Braw Lad Greg Kelly and Braw Lass Kimberley O’May and Santa Claus himslef, completed the line up and without a sprinking of a doubt, Right Angle Theatre’s team pulled off another dream of a production.