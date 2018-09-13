Gallery: Langlee goes carnival mad

The community of Langlee put on their glad rags once again on Saturday for its annual carnival.

While numbers were down on recent years – possibly down to some inclement weather in the morning – those who braved the elements were treated to a fine afternoon.

Captain America makes a personal appearance on the bouncy slide.

The day started with residnets getting into the spirit with a fancy dress parade from the new primary school up to the community centre.

Winners of the group sections were the Wilson family’s portrayal of Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom, with the youth club in second and the nursery’s band of superheroes third.

Organiser Heidi Wilson – who also helped out by being dunked into cold water off the stooge stool, along with Jody Wilson and Sarah Borthwick – told us: “It was a really good day and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves.

“The local live bands that were featured – Beck and Forth, and Dylan Paterson, enjoyed a really good reception.

A spandex of superheroes at Langlee on Saturday. That is the correct collective noun, isn't it?

“Also providing entertainment were the brilliant Langlee Choir, Irish dancers and the Paul Capaldi Ceilidh Band.

“Sean Millar and Faye Kennedy, the Langlee Lad and Lass, who helped open the carnival, performed their tasks brilliantly, and had great smiles throughout.”

There were also outstanding performances from the Galashiels Ex-Servicemen’s Pipe Band and the town’s silver band.

It's all swings and roundabouts in the community centre car park.

