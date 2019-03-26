Galashiels yob given supervision order for causing disturbances at pub and hospital

A man has been ordered to carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work for causing disturbances at a Galashiels pub and the Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

Simon Hadden was also given a four-month night-time home curfew and ordered to pay £200 in compensation to four women he was abusive to.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Bridge Inn in Galashiels on October 20 and struggling violently with police officers.

The court was told that Hadden had been drinking in the Island Street pub and at about 12.45am he started to direct various insults at two female customers.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said that the accused was looking to get a reaction from customers and continued issuing insults.

He refused to leave the premises on three occasions but eventually did after abusing a female bar staff member.

When three police officers, including a female constable, arrived, he was also abusive towards them.

Hadden suffered a bump to the head during a struggle and had to be taken to hospital for a check-up, and on the journey there he constantly kicked the interior of the police vehicle.

Mr Fraser said: “He was abusive in the hospital, which was busy at the time, and was shouting and swearing, referring to paedophiles and rapists. He was told to keep the noise down.”

After another struggle with police officers, he was cautioned and charged, and he was again abusive, telling one officer that if he sees him around, he is “going to kick his head in”.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said: “He does know this is a serious matter. His father had just passed away, and he ended up drinking too much.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Hadden his behaviour merited a custodial sentence but said he could impose an alternative punishment.

However, he warned him: “If you are back before the court again because of your drinking, you will be jailed.”

Hadden was given a 15-month community payback order with supervision, 100 hours’ unpaid work and a four months restriction-of-liberty order keeping him in his Hawthorn Road home in Galashiels between 7pm and 6.30am.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £50 compensation to each of the four women he subjected to abusive comments – the two pub customers, the bar employee and the police constable.