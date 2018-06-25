Galashiels woman fined £200 for abusive comments to ex

A woman has been fined £200 at Selkirk Sheriff Court for making abusive comments to an ex-partner following their break-up.

Janet Hay, 30, of Balmoral Avenue in Galashiels, pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing at Kevin Wilkinson and making offensive and threatening comments.

That offence was committed outside Mr Wilkinson’s mother’s home in Gala Park in Galashiels on April 8.

The court was told that Hay made offensive comments about Mr Wilkinson’s deceased sister, leading to the police being called.