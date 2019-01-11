Galashiels woman fined £180 for possession of cannabis

A 30-year-old woman found in possession of cannabis at a house in Selkirk has been fined £180 at the town’s sheriff court.

Police officers were visiting Emma Forrest at a house in Leslie Place on July 27 in connection with another matter when they came across the class-B drug.

There was a dispute over the drug haul, with the police stating it was five grammes with a street value of £60 and Forrest, of Forest Road, Galashiels, claiming it was only three grammes.

Her fine was cut from £200 to £180 due to her guilty plea.

She was admonished on complaints of causing disturbances at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose in April and June after being of good behaviour during a period of deferred sentence.