Galashiels troublemaker ordered to behave himself

A man involved in two disturbances in Galashiels has been given six weeks to show he can stay out of trouble.

Jordan Cunningham, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a house in Balmoral Avenue, Galashiels, on January 2 by threatening to jump off a balcony and struggling violently with police officers.

He also admitted shouting and swearing and acting in an aggressive manner towards staff at Reivers Sports Bar in High Street, Galashiels, on February 9, as well as breaching his bail conditions by being in the company of his partner after 7pm.

Cunningham, of Glendinning Terrace, Galashiels, was told by sheriff Peter Paterson that a community-based sentence would be considered on June 18 if he stays out of trouble until that date.