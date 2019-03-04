Galashiels to host second charity colour run

A fundraising colour run held in Galashiels last year is back for seconds this month.

It’s lined up for Saturday, March 16, and its organisers, Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University’s campus in the town and Live Borders, will be hoping for better luck this time round as the inaugural run had to be cancelled twice, in October 2017 and March last year, due to adverse weather before finally going ahead in April.

Once again, runners tackling a near-four-mile route around the town will have biodegradable powder paint thrown at them en route.

Proceeds will be shared between Live Borders and mental health charity Sane.

Campus vice-president Lucy Graham said: “We are super excited to see the return of the Borders colour run for a second year.

“Last year’s event proved to be a great success. It was fantastic to see so many happy faces and people of all ages join in the fun.

“The colour run is a brilliant occasion which brings students and the local community together while promoting healthiness and happiness and raising money for a fantastic cause. We can’t wait to see you there.”

Ewan Jackson, chief executive officer at Live Borders, added: “The colour run is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to undertake a challenge with a difference. It promises to be a great day.”

To book a place, visit www.liveborders.org.uk

Registration on the day will open at 10am, with the event set to follow at 10.30am.

Last year’s event raised almost £620 for the same two charities.