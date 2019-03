A teenager has been ordered to pay £1,600 in compensation for damaging property at a house in Melrose.

Greg Faris, 18, of Hawthorn Road, Galashiels, admitted wilfully or recklessly causing damage to the property, in St Dunstan’s Road, and smearing blood on bedsheets on April 14.

He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of ecstasy at Galashiels police station, an offence for which he was fined £70.

Faris lodged £460 at the bar as a first payment towards the compensation order.