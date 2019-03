A teenager involved in a bust-up with police officers has been ordered to carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work.

Daniel Hunter, 18, of Penman Place, Galashiels, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to shouting and swearing and acting in an aggressive and abusive manner on December 2 in Melrose Road and Penman Place in Galashiels and in a police car en route to the town’s police station.