Galashiels teenager given unpaid work order after admitting assault and violent struggle

A teenager has been ordered to carry out 75 hours of unpaid work at Selkirk Sheriff Court after he admitted a series of offences including assault.

Dario Durante, 19, pleaded guilty to punching another man repeatedly to the head in Church Square, Galashiels, on June 3.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the back of a police vehicle near his home in Croft Street, Galashiels, and kicking parked vehicles and bins there on September 8.

Durante further admitted kicking a female police officer’s leg at Tesco in Galashiels and struggling violently with other officers.