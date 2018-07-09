Galashiels swimming pool closed

Galashiels swimming pool remains closed today (Monday) due to a mechanical breakdown with the air handling unit.

The unit, which is essential for regulating air temperature and ventilation, failed on Friday, with the pool forced to shut over the weekend.

Olly Robertson, area manager for Live Borders, said technicians were on site on Friday morning, but were unable to repair the problem.

Lessons scheduled for this afternoon and evening have been cancelled.

Mr Robertson said: “Unfortunately the pool will be closed while we await the delivery of the parts needed to fix the mechanical issues.

“We are working hard to resolve these issues and also looking at alternate methods to ensure we can get the pool reopen as soon as possible.

“We apologise to our members and the pool users who will be affected by this closure and for the inconvenience that this may cause.”