Galashiels students make a meal of helping Borders rugby legend Doddie Weir

Catering students in Galashiels looking to help rugby legend Doddie Weir raise cash for charity will be making a meal of it next month.

Borders College is hosting a charity dinner and auction in aid of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation on Tuesday, February 26, and catering and hospitality students there will be cooking up a series of treats for the occasion.

Hosting the event will be Hawick High School depute headteacher and rugby fan Bruce Aitchison, and he will be joined by former Scotland international Doddie.

As a nod to the often-garish tartan suits the latter is famous for wearing, those going along are being encouraged to wear tartan too.

College curriculum learning manager Joanne George said: “Our hospitality students and staff are honoured and delighted to be catering for such a prestigious event in support of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, using only the best local produce.”

Nottinghamshire firm Sharc Energy Systems will be the event’s main event sponsor.

Tickets, priced £50, are available by calling 01896 662532.

The evening kicks off at 7pm with a welcome reception, followed by a five-course dinner and fundraising auction.

Doddie Weir, awarded the Order of the British Empire in the latest new year honours list, was made an honorary fellow of the Galashiels-based college in September.

The 61-times-capped lock, of Blainslie, was given that honour in recognition of his contributions to sport, business and charity work.

The 48-year-old, a Scotland international from 1990 to 2000, has been raising money for research into motor neurone disease since being diagnosed with the incurable condition at the end of 2016.

Edinburgh-born Doddie began his professional rugby career at Melrose in 1991, remaining there until he moved south to play for Newcastle Falcons from 1995 to 2002 before ending his playing days with the now-disbanded Border Reivers in 2005.

The college event isn’t the only fundraising dinner lined up in aid of Doddie’s charity next month.

The National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh will also be hosting one on Friday, February 1, with the proceeds of the sellout event to be split between the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and the city’s Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools’ bursary endowment fund.

A legends game between former Ireland and England players will also be held that same day at the Royal Dublin Society Arena in the Irish capital to benefit the foundation.

Among the ex-players taking part are Gordon D’Arcy, Malcolm O’Kelly, Mick Galwey, Jason Leonard, Josh Lewsey and Mike Tindall.

Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.ie/irishlegends, priced from €10.