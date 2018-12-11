Galashiels shoplifter jailed for hiding five-litre keg of beer in his trousers and fleeing store in taxi

A shoplifter has been jailed for stealing booze from a Borders supermarket.

Daniel Hamilton hailed a taxi at 1.40am and asked to be taken to Asda’s Galashiels store, a court heard.

A keg of Desperados beer like the one stolen by Daniel Hamilton.

Once at the Currie Road supermarket, he headed for its alcohol aisle, despite it being closed at the time, and stuffed a five-litre keg of Desperados beer down his trousers before heading back out.

His taxi driver, told to wait for the 29-year-old outside the shop, spotted a curious bulge in Hamilton’s trousers when he got back into his car and alerted the police.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to stealing the keg of Tequila-flavoured beer, valued at £14.75, as well as behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and obstructing police on December 1.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Jedburgh Sheriff Court: “Despite that section being closed, he went into the store and stole the appropriately-named Desperados barrel of beer.”

Hamilton, of Kenilworth Avenue, Galashiels, also pleaded guilty to a separate complaint of breaking windows at a house in Selkirk on June 15 and butting a police officer.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Hamilton he had given him every chance but he had reached the end of the line beacuse of his persistent offending.

He was jailed for four months for each complaint.

His eight-month sentence was backdated to December 1, that being when he was first taken into custody this time round.