Galashiels serial offender jailed again weeks after last being released

A man has been sent back to jail for another seven months after committing a series of offences shortly after last being released from prison.

Rory Morrison was described at Selkirk Sheriff Court as having been institutionalised since the age of 16 and unable to cope in the community despite the best efforts of others to stop him from further offending.

The 31-year-old, of Galashiels, was released from prison in July but days later he was involved in an incident at the Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

After being asked to leave the hospital, he headed over to its staff accommodation area and started throwing items at windows and demanding entry.

Morrison pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner when he appeared in court the following day.

He was given an opportunity to show that he could behave himself and was placed on a high-tariff deferred sentence.

Morrison was then caught shoplifting at the Spar shop in Marigold Bank, Galashiels, on September 2, however.

CCTV footage showed him stealing food and toiletries valued at £25.45, and none of the items he stole was recovered.

Five days later, he was involved in another incident in Queen Elizabeth Square in Galashiels while intoxicated, and he pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow admitted his client “does not cope on the outside” and is virtually institutionalised.

He said: “Everybody is trying everything they can to stop him from further offending.”

Mr Dow said Morrison found it difficult to adapt when released from prison without any benefits or accommodation of his own.

Sheriff Kevin Drummond told Morrison: “Everybody tries through the system to try and change you from the course which you have adopted from the age of 16, but there is only one person that can bring about that change and it is you. No one can force you to change.

“You have spent the majority of your young life in custody, but sadly you do not know how to cope in the community. That is sad, truly sad.”

Sheriff Drummond imposed various prison sentences for the offences but made them all concurrent, meaning Morrison will serve a total of seven months.