Galashiels school chess team makes winning moves

The annual primary schools chess competition took place in Galashiels where a nail-biting finish saw Glendinning ‘A’, from Galashiels, overcome St Ronan’s in the final.

A total of 24 teams representing Balmoral, Clovenfords, Coldingham, Denholm, Earlston, Ednam, Glendinning A, Glendinning B, Gordon, Heriot and Fountainhall, Kingsland, Knowepark, Melrose, Reserves, Sprouston, St Boswells, St Margaret’s RC, St Mary’s, St Peter’s, St Ronan’s, Stow, Trinity, West Linton and Westruther gathered in the Volunteer Hall.

Adjudication was once again in the hands of George Birbeck, with support from Ian Aitchison, Sharon Dalziel, Will McConchie, Councillor Harry Scott and Councillor Sandy Aitchison.

The picture shows Glendinning ‘A’ being presented with the trophy by Councillor Carol Hamilton, executive member for children and young people, pictured.