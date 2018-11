Amir Hossain and his staff at Gala Tandoori in Galashiels High Street held a fund-raising night for The Lavender Touch charity.

He donated his profits during the course of the evening to the charity.

A large turnout enjoyed the food and hospitality on offer.

The picture shows Amir and the staff donating £500 to the charity. Amir plans to make this an annual fundraiser for The Lavender Touch.