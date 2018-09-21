Galashiels residents evacuated after gas smell reported

Residents of a street in Galashiels were evacuated last night after reports of people smelling gas.

The street was closed off by police, and two fire crews were dispatched from the nearby station in Croft Street, and six residents were evacuated from their homes as a safety precaution, while one resident who had taken unwell was treated by ambulance personnel.

The gas supplies to the homes were inspected, but it is believed that a strong cleaning product had been used in one of the homes, which had caused the stench.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue told us: “We were alerted at 7.34pm on Thursday, September 20 to reports of a potent smell coming from a two-storey property in Tweed Crescent.

“Operation control mobilised two fire crews and six residents were evacuated.”

The street was reopened at around 10.30pm.