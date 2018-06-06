Galashiels police found one knuckleduster in woman’s bra and another in carrier bag

A 26-year-old woman was found in possession of two knuckledusters at Galashiels police station.

Danielle Valentine, formerly of West Port, Selkirk, but now living at Hillside Crescent, Gorebridge, Midlothian, pleaded guilty to committing that offence on April 17.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told she’d had a falling-out at the time with her now-deceased partner, and the police were called out.

Valentine appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and she was found to have one knuckleduster in a carrier bag and another in her bra.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client had been given the knuckledusters but did not plan to use them.

However, sheriff Peter Paterson said to her: “Just to be told you were given them is not sufficient detail. Having offensive weapons on you is a serious matter.”

He deferred sentence until July 2 for the production of background reports.