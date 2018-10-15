Galashiels pensioner cleared of indecent exposure

A pensioner accused of exposing himself to two women has had the case against him deserted.

Robert Coltherd, 73, had been charged with committing that offence at his home in Market Street in Galashiels on July 8.

It was alleged that he intentionally exposed his genitals in a sexual manner to the two women with the intention they would see them by standing in a common stairway naked and speaking to them.

He was also charged with making a sexual remark to one of the women between January 1, 2017, and December 31 that year.

However, when the case was called at Selkirk Sheriff Court, the crown announced that it was deserting it.