A pensioner involved in a bust-up with his partner of 46 years has been admonished after being of good behaviour for six months.

Tyrone Guthrie, 65, of Stable Gardens, Galashiels, had previously pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, knocking over a table and throwing a bottle of beer around a house in Essenside Drive, Tweedbank, on October 20.