Galashiels man remanded in custody after police drugs raid

A 33-year-old man has been remanded in custody after £3,500 worth of heroin and cannabis were allegedly seized by police at his Galashiels home.

That charge follows a police raid on a property in Tulley Court in the Glenfield area of the town on Tuesday last week.

As well as the heroin and cannabis, officers are said to have found other items related to drug-dealing.

Brian Potts appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court charged with being concerned in the supply of the class-A drug.

He also faces seven charges of possession of controlled drugs between April and this month.

Potts made no plea, and his case was continued for further examination.

Bail was refused, and he was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear again in court this Wednesday, December 12.