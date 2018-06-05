Galashiels man owns up to assault

Background reports have been ordered on a Galashiels man after he admitted an assault charge.

Jonathan Barnes pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to repeatedly stamping on Angus Kennedy after the pair fell out.

The 22-year-old carried out that attack at Kennedy’s home in Kenilworth Avenue, Galashiels, during the early hours of March 9.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “This happened at about 12.30am. The background to it was that there was argument between Barnes and his partner and, in turn, there was an argument between Barnes and Kennedy.

“Barnes attacked Kennedy repeatedly stamping on his body and referring to him as a grass.

“Other people intervened and saw the victim lying on a mattress in the bedroom being stamped on before Barnes got pulled away.

“There was no significant injury.”

Barnes also pleaded guilty to wilfully and recklessly breaking a window in Woodstock Avenue, Galashiels, and possession of cannabis on February 26.

He also breached bail conditions by approaching his partner on May 14.

Barnes was described as homeless and, as he could not provide a suitable bail address, he was remanded in custody for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment until June 18.