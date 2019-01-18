Galashiels man ordered to pay £100 compensation for damage to wall at hospital

A 40-year-old man has been ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work at Selkirk Sheriff Court after admitting causing a disturbance at the Borders General Hospital’s casualty department just before Christmas.

Stephen Palmer, formerly of Hawick but now living in Galashiels, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and also vandalism at the Melrose hospital on the night of Saturday, December 22.

Graham Fraser, prosecuting, said that police were contacted by NHS 24 at around 9.30pm as they were concerned about a call they had received from Palmer, believing him to be danger to himself and the public.

The police made a welfare check at a house in Hawick and Palmer was taken to the Borders General Hospital to be checked over, but while there he started to scream and butted a wall, causing £100 worth of damage.

Mr Fraser said staff left the room at that point to press a panic alarm.

He explained: “When police arrived, he was outside smoking a cigarette. He said he had lost his head and was taken into custody.”

The court was told he had been remanded in custody since Christmas Eve.

In addition to having to do unpaid work, Palmer, of Hazeldean, Galashiels, was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the hospital.