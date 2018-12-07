Galashiels man involved in row with neighbour given unpaid work order

A man has been ordered to carry out 70 hours’ unpaid work after admitting threatening or abusive behaviour towards a neighbour.

Simon Hadden, 41, pleaded guilty to committing that offence near his Hawthorn Road home in Galashiels last month.

He also admitted breaching the terms of a home curfew by twice failing to open the door to the police when asked to do so.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Selkirk Sheriff Court that Hadden was heard shouting outside the man’s house the offence at about 9pm.

He explained: “He was shouting ‘paedo c***’ and ‘f****** b******’ and was well under the influence of alcohol and was staggering around.

“He opened the door in his close and disappeared but came back again and started shouting again.

“At 11pm, the neighbour phoned the police.

“When they arrived, the accused started shouting and swearing at them, and he blamed them for waking him up.

“He continued to shout and swear and was eventually taken into custody.”

Mr Fraser added that Hadden had breached his curfew by not answering the door to his home to police although they could see him inside.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client had been emotional over the recent death of his father and claimed his neighbour had accused him of being a drug-dealer.

He’d also had problems with his door buzzer being repeatedly pressed and that was why he did not answer the door to the police, said Mr Dow.