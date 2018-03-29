Galashiels man given unpaid work order over sectarian abuse

A man has been ordered to carry out another 100 hours’ unpaid work at Selkirk Sheriff Court after being convicted of sectarian abuse for the second time.

Dean Campbell pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing, struggling violently with police officers and making offensive sectarian remarks.

That offence was committed at his home in Bridge Street, Galashiels, last month.

The 38-year-old is already subject to a community payback order requiring him to carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work for directing religious abuse at others outside Reivers Sports Bar in Galashiels.

He was also given a one-year supervision order.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Campbell that sentence was an alternative to custody.