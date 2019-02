A man has admitted being in possession of a knuckleduster at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose on July 19 without a reasonable excuse.

Dean Smith, 30, of Glenfield Road West, Galashiels, also pleaded guilty to theft of alcohol.

He was ordered to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work at Selkirk Sheriff Court over the next six months as a direct alternative to custody due to his record.