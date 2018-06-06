Galashiels man fined £600 for drugs offences

A man has been fined a total of £600 at Selkirk Sheriff Court after owning up to four drugs offences.

David Gladstone, 57, admitted producing cannabis at his home in Gala Park Gardens in Galashiels on October 12.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, cannabis resin and amphetamines.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said £30 worth of cannabis was found, £50 of cannabis resin and £25 of amphetamines, along with four cannabis plants with a value of £120 each.

His lawyer said Gladstone suffered suffered from chronic back pain and a shoulder injury and had started to grow his own cannabis, but he accepted the amphetamines were for recreational use and not medicinal purposes.