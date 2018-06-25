Galashiels man fined £256 for heroin possession

A man found in possession of heroin has been fined £265 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Daniel Thwaites pleaded guilty to having around £20 worth of the class-A drug after being searched in Melrose Road, Galashiels, on the evening of April 14.

The court heard that officers speaking to the 37-year-old about another matter decided to search him as it was clear he was under the influence of drugs.

Thwaites, of Talisman Avenue in Galashiels, insisted he had not taken heroin for six months but officers were suspicious, and a search revealed a packet of brown powder later confirmed to be heroin.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said Thwaites had struggled with heroin addiction for a long time and in particular this year after discovering his partner lying dead next to him in a drug-related incident.

Sheriff Kevin Drummond commented: “If that does not change him, there is nothing I can do.”