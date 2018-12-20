Galashiels man fined £250 over fight with love rival

A man involved in a fight with a love rival has been fined £250 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Roderick Grant, 41, pleaded guilty to breaching the peace in Galabank Street, Galashiels, on the afternoon of November 25.

He admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner and struggling and fighting with John Anderson to his injury.

The court was told the pair had a “mutual friendship” with the same woman.

On the day of the offence, Grant and the woman were together in a house and Mr Anderson had been contacted to come and pick her up at around 4pm.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Mr Anderson went to the address as arranged but there was a confrontation between the two men on the stairs of the property.

He continued: “There was a struggle, and Anderson came off worse.”

Mr Anderson suffered two wounds to the back of his head, one requiring a stitch and the other to be glued.

Mr Fraser said he also sustained swelling to the back of his head and grazing to his knees

He added that Grant was interviewed by the police and he told them he was “out of his face on drugs” and had a “poor recollection” of what had happened.

Mr Fraser said that Grant had previously warned Mr Anderson that “bad things would happen” if they met.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Clinkscale said Grant had been involved in a relationship with the woman for five years before the complainer had got involved with her.

She added: “The accused and the complainer do not liked each other.”

She said that Grant had worked as a nurse for 15 years but had to give up his job due to mental health problems and is now on anti-depressants.

Ms Clinkscale said Grant had already spent time in custody in relation to the offence awaiting court dates.

Grant, of Tweed Road, Galashiels, had his fine reduced from £300 to £250 due to his guilty plea.