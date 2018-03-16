Galashiels man fined £250 for heroin possession

A man breached a good behaviour order by being found in possession of heroin, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Daniel Thwaites was placed on deferred sentence for four months last October and told not to commit any offences after admitting having the class-A drug while being searched by police in Wilderhaugh, Galashiels.

However, procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said that the 27-year-old, of High Tweed Mill, King Street, Galashiels, had not behaved himself in the meantime and had admitted a similar offence of possessing heroin and breaching his bail in November.

Sheriff Peter Paterson imposed a fine of £250 for the original offence in October.