Galashiels man fined £180 for racially abusing Polish bus driver

A 45-year-old man has been hit with a bill for £230 at Selkirk Sheriff Court for directing racist abuse at a Polish bus driver.

Richard Tindall was fined £180 for behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on board the bus in Abbotsford Road, Galashiels, on June 15 last year and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the driver.

A video of the incident was played in the courtroom showing Tindall abusing the driver and then, after alighting from the bus, getting back on to continue his tirade.

A female passenger was heard to protest when Tindall told the driver ‘get out of this country’ and ‘go back to where you came from’, along with various obscenities.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said there was no screen guarding the driver’s compartment so he was a “sitting duck in his seat”.

He continued: “The accused was trying to get off the bus, and there was a dispute about the fare.

“He was trying to force open the doors in the company of his young daughter at the time.

“He was using words such as scumbag and idiot and said ‘stick it up your a***’.

“As the video shows, the accused came back on the bus to continue the abuse.

“People should not be exposed to this kind of behaviour in the course of their employment.”

Defence lawyer Joe Boyd described it as “an unsavoury incident”.

He explained that his client had got on the bus with his young daughter and she had immediately ran to the back of the bus and that had annoyed the driver.

Mr Boyd said that Tindall, of Gala Park Gardens, Galashiels, had suffered a traumatic brain injury in October 2007 and it sometimes causes him to react to situations.

He said: “He can be the most pleasant of characters, but the next minute he can descend into something of the opposite.”