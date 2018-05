A man appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court today, May 8, to face a charge of raping a woman in Galashiels almost two years ago.

Lee Scott, of Beech Avenue, Galashiels, is alleged to have committed that offence in his home town in August 2016.

The 43-year-old made no plea during a private hearing, and the case was continued for further examination.

Scott was released on bail with special conditions until his next appearance in court on a date yet to be confirmed.