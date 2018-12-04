Galashiels man due in court after online ambush

A Galashiels man apparently caught in an online sting aimed at naming and shaming alleged sex offenders is due to appear in court today, December 4.

Peter Mulvey, 41, is set to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court after being charged in connection with indecent online communications.

Members of an organisation called Wolf Pack Hunters UK targeted him in an online confrontation live-streamed on its Facebook page yesterday, and the 23-minute video has since been viewed more than 77,000 times.

The vigilante group claims to expose alleged sex offenders by posing as children to act as decoys to lure people into meeting them before videoing such encounters and sharing them online with its 98,000 followers.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with indecent communications made online and is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, December 4.”