Galashiels man convicted of avoiding paying duty on cigarettes

A man has been given a six-month night-time home curfew at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for evading duty on 5,300 cigarettes and 43kg of hand-rolling tobacco.

James Anderson was found guilty after trial of committing that offence in Galashiels between April 2016 and March last year.

Sheriff Euan Edment told him that was a significant amount of tobacco and cigarettes not to pay tax on.

He also told Anderson that he suspected others were involved in the operation and that his role was limited.

The 58-year-old was told he must stay in his home in Bongate, Jedburgh, between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next six months.