Galashiels man arrested in Hawick after sting by anti-grooming vigilantes

A 49-year-old man alleged to have attempted to groom someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl online has been arrested by police in Hawick following an undercover sting by vigilantes targeting suspected paedophiles.

The man, from Galashiels, was confronted by members of Wolf Pack Hunters UK yesterday morning, December 13, outside the Bourtree pub and accused of a catalogue of grooming offences.

That confrontation in Bourtree Place has since been viewed more than 22,000 times on the group’s Facebook page.

The police were called by the group and arrested him.

In the film posted on Facebook, the man denies the allegations made against him.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police in the Borders have arrested a 49-year-old man in connection with a report of indecent communications after officers were called to Bourtree Place in Hawick on Thursday.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”

Earlier this month, the same anti-grooming group carried out a similar sting snaring Peter Mulvey, also of Galashiels, in Edinburgh.

The 41-year-old was arrested and went on to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court to face two charges of breaching communications laws.