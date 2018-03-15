Galashiels man, 27, jailed for causing disturbance in Kelso

A man has been jailed for over five months at Selkirk Sheriff Court for causing a disturbance at a woman’s house.

Michael Johnston, 27, was visiting his partner’s home in Rodger Fish Gardens in Kelso on September 7 when he targeted the home of a nurse while she was trying to sleep after a shift.

Johnston pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person fear and alarm.

He stared through the window and door of the property and then struck its windows and doors.

Johnston, of Woodstock Avenue, Galashiels, was sentenced to 160 days in prison.