Galashiels legion club faces opposition to bid to sell booze earlier

The Royal British Legion Scotland club in Galashiels faces having to rethink its Remembrance Sunday plans as council officials and the police are objecting to its licensing application to open its bar earlier.

Scottish Borders Council officers have asked that this year’s remembrance parade through Galashiels take place earlier in the day than in previous years, prompting the licence holder for the Park Street social club, John Ballantyne, to put in a request for consent to sell alcohol from 9am on Sunday, November 11.

Despite requesting that the parade take place an hour earlier than usual, officers in the council’s licensing department are now objecting to Mr Ballantyne’s application to open the club’s bar earlier for parade-goers.

An objection letter written by licensing standards officer Ian Tunnah says: “The hours applied for are outwith the licensing board’s current policy.

“The licensing board policy states that the board will not normally grant applications for more than 14 hours in any 24-hour period. To grant the application would create a trading period for on sales of 15 hours on the date applied for.

“It may be considered more appropriate on this occasion to offer non-alcoholic refreshments prior to the solemn processions and ceremonies that follow.

“There will no doubt be the customary gathering at the premises after the parades and ceremonies when alcohol will be available.

“In my opinion, if the application was to be granted it would be contrary to the licensing objective of protecting and improving public health.”

Reacting to that objection, Mr Ballantyne said: “We want to open earlier just to give the marchers some light refreshment.

“It’s strange how the council has asked for the parade to be moved further forward but has then objected to us opening the bar earlier.

“There are a lot of respectable people who want this and have put their lives on the line. We have ex-servicemen and women who come in.”

The police have also objected, but their objection has been redacted from the council’s website. Police Scotland have been asked for comment but have yet to reply.

The parade, organised by the legion in Galashiels as part of the Gala Remembers celebration, takes place every year on Remembrance Sunday and involves hundreds of marchers from both military and civilian backgrounds.

Members of Scottish Borders Council’s licensing board are due to meet next Friday, October 26, to consider the application.