Galashiels heroin dealer jailed for 18 months

A drug dealer found in possession of thousands of pounds’ worth of heroin has been jailed for 18 months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Brian Potts, 33, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class-A drug at his Tulley Court home in Galashiels between August 7 and December 4 last year.

Police officers found 69 grammes of heroin, as well as cash, scales, tinfoil and other items associated with drug dealing.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told him dealing in drugs and the misery it caused is completely unacceptable.

His prison sentence was backdated to December 5, that being when Potts was first remanded in custody in connection with the matter.

He was admonished for a charge of possessing ecstasy.